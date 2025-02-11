Boys & Girls Brigades Ghana Honors Hon. Joe Ghartey For His Benevolence

The Boys & Girls Brigades Ghana, an association of Methodist Brigades, Sekondi Diocese 3rd and 2nd company, has recognized the outstanding contributions of Hon. Joe Ghartey, the immediate-past Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region.

In a citation, the Boys & Girls Brigades Ghana indicated that Hon. Ghartey was honored for his kindness and support towards them.

According to the citation, Hon. Ghartey has been very supportive of the Brigades including single-handedly buying their ceremonial uniforms.

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, Hon. Joe Ghartey was honored at the unveiling of the Band Ceremonial Uniform at Bethany Methodist Church Essikado. The event was organized in two sessions: an award presentation and an inspection of the guard of honor.

Officer Vivian Acquah expressed gratitude to Hon. Joe Ghartey for procuring the Ceremonial Uniform for the band and to Mr. Africans Mensah, a businessman, for his assistance in providing musical instruments.

The awards were presented by Very Rev. Ebenezer Abeiku Segu, Superintendent Minister of the Essikado Circuit, who is also a member of the Brigade. Hon. Joe Ghartey was accompanied by several dignitaries, including the Essikado Ketan constituency secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Obed Quayson, and former constituency secretary, Thomas Amoah.

Hon. Joe Ghartey is a renowned Ghanaian lawyer, politician, and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He has served in various capacities, including Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and Minister for Railway Development ².