BPA constructs housing project at Jama resettlement community

Mr Kofi Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), the managers of the Bui Power Generating Station, on Thursday cut the sod for work to begin on construction of eight-unit two bedroom apartment at Jama, a resettlement community with the Bui Dam enclave of the Savanah Region.

The staff housing project expected to be completed within 24 months would provide residential accommodation for at least 50 workers of the Authority.

Mr Dzamesi stressed the BPA’s commitment to expand the dam’s power generating capacity hence the need to ensure workers were provided residential accommodation at the dam’s site.

He said only 150 out of the 270 workers were accommodated at the site, saying the Authority was working to enhance social facilities and amenities, including internet connectivity, and additional health facilities.

Mr Dzamesi said his administration had prioritised staff motivation, and assured the BPA improved the condition of service of workers and for socio-economic livelihoods of resettlement communities were improved as well.

Earlier, the CEO conducted a five-member team of Board of Directors of the Bui Dam around the dam’s site and resettlement communities to acquaint themselves with the operations of the dam.