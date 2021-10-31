BPA hands over mechanised fish ponds to Project Affected Persons

The Board of Directors of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), managers of the Bui Dam has handed over 54 mechanized fish ponds worth GHC850, 939.95 to some Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in the Bui Dam enclave.

The 117 beneficiaries were among the more than 300 fishing population in Bator-Akanyakope, a resettlement community within the dam’s enclave in the Banda District of the Bono Region.

In addition, they received maintenance tools and equipment, personal protective gears, and other working tools to enable them to manage the ponds which contained mostly catfish and tilapia.

Speaking at a short presentation, Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Board Chairman of the BPA, gave the assurance the Authority would strengthen its cordial relationship with the resettlement communities for enhanced socio-economic livelihoods.

Mr Kofi Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the BPA said the fish farmers in the enclave had been encouraged to form 39 cooperatives and introduced to financial institutions to enable them to easily access financial support to expand their economic activities.

He explained the Authority had provided an employable skill training opportunity for some of the PAPs to engage in the manufacturing of ceramic products and mat bags.

Torgbi Kpakpa Awusigba II, Chief of Bator-Akanyakope expressed appreciation to the BPA for the economic support to the people, and to the Authority to help the fish farmers with storage facilities and ready markets for their products.