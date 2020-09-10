The Bono Public Policy Institute BPPI, has commended President Akufo Addo for securing the appointment of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS as its Chairman.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of the Institute, Paul Twum Barimah, also commended the various heads of states of ECOWAS for unanimously endorsing the candidature of President Akufo Addo.

“BPPI believes that president Akufo Addo is a great leaders who thinks about the next generation not the next elections. He is a great leader who has practically introduced free senor High School into the Ghanaian educational system and is perfectly implementing it.

He is a great leaders who is working to transform livelihoods through wealth creation. We are therefore commending him for winning the hearts of Ghanaians and African leaders, he stated.

President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Monday emerged the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) in Niamey, Niger Republic His appointment took place at the 57th summit hosted by the outgoing ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger at the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre.

The summit was attended with leaders within and outside the region with matters on the 44th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council and the 84th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Minister’s top on the agenda.

The leaders also discussed matters concerning the COVID-19 situation in the sub-region and the proposed single currency regime for ECOWAS.

Established in 1975, ECOWAS is a 15-member regional group for promoting economic integration in all fields of activity of the members.

ECOWAS is a regional political and economic union of fifteen countries located in West Africa.

Collectively, the countries comprise an area of 5,114,162 km2 and in 2015 had an estimated population of over 349 million.

This comes weeks after the Renowned Kenyan pan-Africanist Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba acknowledged the leadership qualities of President Akufo-Addo by saying the Ghanaian president would make his list of exclusive African leaders.

Speaking to Kweku Sakyi Addo in an exclusive interview on Asaase Radio, Professor Lumumba said President Akufo Addo would make his list of exclusive African leaders.