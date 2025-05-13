BRABUS Launches High-Performance XLP 800 Adventure Pickup

German luxury automotive manufacturer BRABUS has unveiled the XLP 800 Adventure, an ultra-exclusive pickup derived from the Mercedes-AMG G 63, combining off-road prowess with a 588 kW / 800 hp twin-turbo V8 engine.

Priced at €750,800 (excluding VAT), the custom-built vehicle targets discerning buyers seeking rugged capability paired with high-end refinement.

The XLP 800 Adventure features a widened carbon-fiber body, portal axles, and a raised chassis offering 47 cm (18.5 in) of ground clearance, designed to tackle extreme terrain. Its extended wheelbase, stretched by 50 cm (19.7 in), accommodates a teak-lined pickup bed, while all-terrain tires on forged 22-inch wheels balance off-road durability with on-road agility. BRABUS claims a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of 4.8 seconds, though the top speed is capped at 210 km/h (130 mph) due to tire constraints.

Inside, a sky blue leather interior with diamond-quilted upholstery, carbon accents, and commemorative “77” logos—nodding to BRABUS’s 1977 founding—contrasts the matte-black exterior. Advanced features include adjustable suspension, a winch with 4,500 kg (9,920 lbs) capacity, and LED lighting for off-road navigation.

Powering the vehicle is a modified 4.0L V8 engine equipped with larger turbochargers and a bespoke exhaust system offering selectable drive modes. BRABUS engineers utilized CAD technology and high-strength materials to rework the G 63’s framework, integrating a reinforced rear frame and extended driveshaft.

Despite its performance focus, the XLP 800 Adventure reports fuel consumption of 20.1 L/100 km (11.7 mpg) and CO2 emissions of 456 g/km. Orders are customizable, with options ranging from rooftop tents to personalized interior finishes.

The launch underscores BRABUS’s niche in transforming production vehicles into limited-edition marvels, blending Mercedes-Benz’s engineering with radical customization. As demand grows for luxury off-roaders, the XLP 800 Adventure exemplifies a trend where utility meets opulence, appealing to collectors and adventurers alike. Analysts note such models reinforce BRABUS’s reputation for pushing automotive boundaries, though their exclusivity places them beyond mainstream markets.

