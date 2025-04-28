BRABUS Ventures into Luxury Real Estate with Abu Dhabi Island Project

On April 26, 2025, German luxury automotive brand BRABUS unveiled its inaugural foray into real estate with the launch of BRABUS ISLAND, a branded residential development in Abu Dhabi’s Al Seef District.

The project marks a strategic expansion for the company, known for its high-performance vehicles, into the realm of bespoke architecture and lifestyle design.

Spanning approximately 100,000 square meters, BRABUS ISLAND will feature 450 luxury residences, including 350 apartments and 100 villas, ranging from two- to four-bedroom units. Prices begin at €700,000, scaling to €6.5 million for expansive beachfront properties. Each residence will offer customizable interiors inspired by the brand’s automotive design ethos, with modular options in three color schemes: Black and Bold, White Bliss, and Gray Haven.

Developed in partnership with UAE-based Cosmo, a subsidiary of Reportage Properties, the island is positioned near Zayed International Airport and Abu Dhabi’s city center. Construction is set to commence in summer 2025, with phased completions starting in early 2028. The design emphasizes minimalist architecture fused with BRABUS’s signature “1-Second-Wow” philosophy, aiming to translate the brand’s engineering precision into living spaces.

“This project represents a natural evolution for BRABUS,” said CEO Constantin Buschmann. “For decades, we’ve created vehicles that embody a lifestyle. Now, we’re shaping the environment where that lifestyle is lived.” The venture underscores BRABUS’s growing ties to the Middle East, a region central to its clientele for luxury vehicles and marine crafts.

The move reflects a broader trend among luxury brands diversifying into real estate to deepen consumer engagement. Similar projects by automakers and fashion houses have sought to extend brand loyalty beyond products into daily life. BRABUS ISLAND’s focus on exclusivity offering private beach access, marina facilities, and concierge services aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision to attract high-net-worth residents amid competitive regional development.

As global demand for experiential luxury rises, BRABUS’s pivot to real estate tests the viability of translating automotive prestige into residential permanence. The project’s success may hinge on whether its signature allure a blend of performance and opulence can resonate as profoundly in static spaces as it has on roads and waterways.