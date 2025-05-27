BRACE Project Empowers Communities Through Cross-Regional Exchange

As part of the EU-funded BRACE project, Wacam, in collaboration with A Rocha Ghana and Nature and Development Foundation (NDF), has facilitated an exchange visit for approximately 60 participants from mining-impacted communities in the Western and Western North Regions.

The visit, held on May 20-21, 2025, aimed to foster knowledge sharing, capacity building, and sustainable development among local communities

The participants visited Brahabebome, a mining impacted community in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, where they learned how residents here successfully leveraged Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) and a 2017 Commission on Human Rights Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) report to halt Gold Fields Ghana Limited (GGFL) operations in nearby pits.

They were also taken to Tarkwa Banso Old Town, also in the same municipal assembly, where 58 community members are seeking justice at the Tarkwa High Court for adequate compensation and resettlement from Ghana Manganese Company (GMC), facilitating cross-learning and collaboration.