The family of Mr Richard Sarpey, a 38-year-old brain tumor patient at Kubekrom in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality has called for urgent assistance of GHC27,406.65 for surgery.

Mr Bernard Kwaku Sarpey, brother of the patient made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency at Tema that the family needed support to save the life of Richard; “all those who want to help must contact Bernard Kwaku Sarpey through phone number: +233242906391”.

He said Mr Richard Sarpey was scheduled to be admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on May 27, 2021, for a surgery to remove the tumor and therefore appealed to benevolent institutions, faith based organizations and well-meaning individuals to help the family to save a life.

“My brother needs help to survive and cater for his children, we cannot afford the medical bills for the surgery so kindly support the family in this trying times,” Mr Kwaku Sarpey stated.

The patient, was diagnosed of brain tumor at the Tema General Hospital and subsequently referred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Mr Richard Sarpey (the Patient) explained to the Ghana News Agency at Kubekrom near Tema that for about two years now, he had not worked to earn a living and had to remain home due to the initial complications of the sickness.

He said “I have worked as a laborer with Ferro-Fabrik Limited, Tema Steel Works, B5 Steel Company and Zoom-Lion Company and later with some Pure Water Companies all in Tema, but I had to stop when the sickness became severe”.