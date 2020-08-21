Huawei Y6p the latest addition to the highly talked about Huawei Y series, packing a large 5,000mAh battery and a 13MP Triple Camera has been unveiled in Ghana.

The camera setup includes a 13MP main camera that lets users capture their best moments in superb detail, while the 3GB of RAM ensures smooth performance complete with 64GB of solid storage.

Additionally, the 6.3-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop Display offers an expansive area for consuming entertainment. HUAWEI Y6p comes in three distinct colourways â€“ Phantom Purple, Emerald Green and Midnight Black â€“ echoing the diversity of todayâ€™s vibrant youth.

Flagship-grade battery

Embedded in the HUAWEI Y6p is a large 5000mAh battery that works in harmony with Huaweiâ€™s proprietary Power Saving mode to support even the most demanding power users with an extraordinary battery life. On a single charge, the HUAWEI Y6p can provide up to 32 hours of video playback .

Reverse charging transforms the smartphone into a high-capacity power bank, allowing users to take full advantage of the massive battery to charge other devices, even when it is used as an external storage for another smartphone.

13MP Triple Camera for an incredible photography Experience

HUAWEI Y6p features a Triple Camera that comprises a 13MP main camera, 5MP wide angle camera and a 2MP depth camera. Instead of working in silos, the three cameras synergise with each other to capture stunning photos in various scenarios including wide angle photography and natural bokeh effects.

An 8MP front camera is augmented with advanced beautification algorithms, offering custom options that help users capture gorgeous selfies.

Strong & Smart Performance

Inside the HUAWEI Y6p offers 3GB RAM to support multi-tasking demands, and includes 64GB of internal storage for media and apps.

Also available is an optional expansion slot that supports up to 512GB of additional storage via microSD . It runs on a powerful MTK Helio P22 octa-core processor providing all-round performance across productivity and entertainment use cases.

The HUAWEI EROFS on EMUI 10.1 improves random read speed and response rate. The latest EMUI operating system also includes new templates for users to easily create photo collages for sharing on social media, as well as a Simple Mode enlarges icons and font sizes for a simpler user interface.

Because audio plays a significant role in any entertainment, HUAWEI Y6p supports HUAWEI SuperSound to boost maximum volume output to 88dB, and HUAWEI Histen 6.0 to offer a 9.1-channel surround sound experience

Expansive display and contemporary colours

Browsing the internet and watching videos are made more immersive with the 6.3-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop Display with a HD+ resolution of 1600×720. Its unobtrusive notch accommodates the front camera while ensuring a minimal visual footprint. Bezels are also made slimmer to make full use of the form factor and deliver the maximum display area with an 88.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Designed to make users look effortlessly chic, the HUAWEI Y6p comes in a streamlined body featuring naturally curved edges, and is available in three contemporary and distinct finishes: Midnight Black, Phantom Purple and Emerald Green.

Among them, the Phantom Purple and Emerald Green variants feature a back panel manufactured using an eight-step process that makes the bright colours truly shine and enriches the surface with a wavy-textured effect. The back panel of the phone also features the fingerprint sensor.

HUAWEI Y6p is pre-installed with AppGallery. On Huaweiâ€™s official app marketplace, users can download a wide selection of global and localised apps, and enjoy a rich library of quality entertainment media on HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader , with new content from top providers being added on a continuous basis.

Pricing and availability

The HUAWEI Y6p is available in Ghana at a price of 799GHS with pre-orders starting 28th August 2020 and will be onshelf on 4th September 2020.