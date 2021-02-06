Branding is the way you’ll create positive feelings about your company, Establish credibility, build awareness, become recognized and also will lead people to purchase things from you.

Let’s take a look at five branding strategies that will help you take your small business to the next level. Here’s how to brand your business:

1. Discover the purpose behind your brand.

Every successful personal or business brand has a purpose behind it. It’s helpful and important to start with a reasonable foundation so you and your customers know what you stand for. Creating a purpose statement will help you make decisions about everything relating to your brand going forward: who you’ll work with, what you’ll offer, what you’ll say and do and what you won’t.

1.What is your brand’s ultimate purpose?

2. What differentiates you and other brands?

3. What problem do you solve?

4. Why should people connect with you?

This information will help get the idea and foundation of your branding, through a tagline, slogans, voice, messaging, stories, visuals and more.

What — the products or services you offer to your customers

How — the things that differentiate you from the competition

Why — the reason you are passionate and why you exist

2. Know Your Ideal Customer And Research competitor brands

You should never imitate exactly what the big brands are doing in your industry.But, you should be aware of what they do well. Which part of your niche or industry are you targeting?

The goal is to differentiate your brand from your competitors. Convince a customer to purchase from you over them! We’re always thinking about how to make a brand stand out from what’s out there already. Don’t skip this step in the brand building process.

Research your main competitors brands. For instance, study how well they have gone about building a brand name.

3. Be Different or Unique

“What are the reasons why a customer would choose me instead?” your brand differentiation helps customers understand why they should choose you.

Your brand’s uniqueness could be how:

Professional

Friendly

Service-oriented

Authoritative

Technical

Promotional

4. Stay True to Your Brand

Just because you want to be a certain way doesn’t mean you really are. Stay true to you. Coming up with your guiding principles will make it easier to identify your brand personality and stay true to it.

5. Make a Press Kit

Communicate Visually Once you have clarity around these things, a designer can help you communicate them visually. Your logo, website and other marketing collateral assets should be consistent, in alignment with your brand’s personality, and appropriate for your industry.

Hire a branding designer for Logos and Graphic works

Messaging

A brief bio of your business and each product or service you offer

Press contact — someone the press can reach out to for quotes or supporting information

Photos of your staff, products, or services

Facts about your company

Link to press releases

A press kit is super important. Because when you work hard to build links or generate organic ones, don’t you want what the press says to be true to you?

If you need advice or help with your branding project, Connect with me – Sista Ginna