Brands keep an eye on retailers’ prices: before the big sales season

DataFeedWatch reports increasing usage of their price monitoring service – Price Watch. Brands use the tool to check that resellers and retailers adhere to their MAP (Minimum Advertising Price) policies. So are retailers limited in their ability to set discounts?

Why do brands focus on price monitoring?

According to Feed Marketing Report 2022, which analyzes data from over 15,000 shops from over 60 countries, over 26% of all products advertised across paid channels such as Google ads, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Pinterest are on sale.

The highest rate of discounts is in the apparel and accessories sector – 36.89%. The leading subcategory, shoes, has an astonishing 42.81% of products on sale. Health & beauty products follow closely with 33.12%, furniture just behind with 32.77%, while home & garden, with 25.62% of discounted products, has long been considered one of the most active inventories on sale.

“Price sensitivity among shoppers in the second half of 2022 is very apparent and we see merchants, digital agencies, and online stores utilizing price-based strategies in their paid campaigns well before the holiday season,” says Jacques van der Wilt, General Manager Feed Marketing at Cart.com.

With over 26% of all products on paid channels listed at a discounted price, brands have their work cut out with checking adherence to their MAP policies.

Minimum Advertised Price policies are widely used by brands and manufacturers to protect their product value and the long term interest of resellers. MAP policies limit the discount a merchant can apply – although they do allow selling under a specific limit. The policies are used to ensure retailers don’t devalue brands’ products with price wars.

Are huge discounts advertised before Black Friday legal?

In most cases, yes. Brands reserve exemptions in their MAP contracts to extract more value out of special seasonal sales occasions, like Black Friday, Christmas, Cyber Monday, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, Labor Day, Tax-free Weekends, etc. They drive sales, promote products, and induce emotions between brands and customers. Brands cherish these occasions. And retailers are often free to use their chosen promotion strategies during some, if not all, of these occasions.

If brands waive their rules only occasionally they are likely to maintain their product value and reputation.

Who uses MAP?

Most global brands with resellers and retailers’ distribution networks use MAP policies.. A high-profile example is Apple with its new, high-value iPhones. The MAP policy protects the value of the product and ensures it’s not used in price wars to attract customers as well as preventing retailers from slashing prices and using luxury products as bait, a MAP policy also protects the resellers’ long-term profits as the minimum advertised price retains a healthy margin. The MAP policy gives brands a level of control while maintaining a profitable relationship with their partners.

iPhone 14 is one of the most frequently checked products on markets and listings. It’s ideal for attracting a great deal of customers, yet you will not find the newest iPhone model at a heavily discounted price. Apple keeps its distribution channels clear while ensuring their profits don’t decrease. It protects Steve Jobs’s original strategy, which was to create premium products that sell for premium prices.

Is MAP legal?

In the US the MAP contracts are allowed under Federal Antitrust Laws and in the European Union under the new Vertical Block Exemption Regulation (“VBER”), and guidelines on vertical restraints (“Vertical Guidelines”). It means that breaking them is illegal and may lead to serious consequences. Typically, resellers are banned from further cooperation or not delivered new products by the manufacturer.

Retailers also check prices

“Checking the competition” is the most popular usage of Price Watch by far, confirms DataFeedWatch. Retailers compare key products, their prices, free delivery and other advertised parameters. Many market experts confirm that customers in 2022 have become price sensitive due to growing inflation and expected recession, and try to save money wherever possible. Monitoring prices becomes critical for adjusting advertising policies and attracting new customers.

How does price monitoring work?

It traces all the advertising prices by channel, resellers and products. The users can choose a default frequency and monitor the data on a regular basis.

“It takes under 3 minutes to set up the first trial search and get the results”, explains Rahul Bali, Commercial Manager at DataFeedWatch, responsible for the Price Watch project.

“The tool has been designed mostly for retailers and merchants to check upon their competitors but we see the increasing number of producers and brands using it to monitor the adherence of their MAP policies”, says Rahul Bali.

Regardless of brands checking the adherence of retailers to their MAP policies – huge discounts during the high sales season will be ever present. How huge? Which brands? We will soon find out.