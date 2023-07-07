Brave hearts: Ghanaian Prison Officers and their Adventurous Spirits In the Midst of Challenges

Somewhere in 2017, I was part of the squad detailed at the VVIP lounge of the Asantehene’s palace during the final funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi II and as a young career prison officer who was barely 4 months in the service, I made sure to work my heart out as if there was no tomorrow and also, as if the Asantehene was watching from his inner chambers.

In the course of our duty, one hardworking Warrant Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces who was also leading his squad at the funeral called me aside and went like “hey young man, I admire the way you guys work without rest; you guys do not wield rifles but I can see how you’re commanding respect and maintaining order; and on how you guys are able to escort prisoners without rifles still marvel me. Are you not sure you guys use some super natural powers?”

As one of the chief patronizers of trotro to and from work, one elderly driver worriedly asked me why we have to be trekking or boarding trotro to work when they can get us shuttles for commuting; before I could say jack, he went on to say he suggests our salary and allowances should be the highest among all public servants because, “aban, this your job, if you aren’t called by God you can’t do it o.”, he said.

The above admiration from both civilians and colleagues from sister agencies isn’t new to prison officers and they use no ‘super powers’ in the performance of their duties. The only charm they use is professionalism, passion, discipline and they are daredevils who have that spirit that even the word fear will fear. Both the traditional and new media space is always flooded with the news of prisoners; with focus on their humane treatment, fair trial, protection of their rights, welfare and the icing on their cake being rehabilitation and reformation to the detriment of the officers. Prison Officers in Ghana work their hearts out by making sure inmates in their custody are given the highest standard of treatment; both on the grounds of compassion and security to make the society a safer place to be.

Aside their traditional role spelt out in Article 205 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, Ghanaian Prison Officers also do perform other joint national security duties with sister agencies such as the Police, Army, Immigration, Fire service et al for the betterment of the country.

Escorting of Prisoners

It is common to see a single prison officer escorting between 1 to 4 prisoners on a farm, market square, hospital, court, etc. The potential security risk in transpoting prisoners outside the facility increases the chances of escape attempts, violence, or encounters with external threats. It is even higher especially where the escort is done on foot instead of the aid of a vehicle.

Another significant challenges faced by escorting officers is the public perception and potential safety concerns associated with the escorts. Sometimes, when prisoners are transported through public areas, there may be a risk of negative public reactions, including protests, media attention or attempts by some civilians to aid or harm them. In all these officer are to maintain their cool professionally and that of public safety while upholding the rights f the prisoners

The Adventurous spirit in the officers, make them escort prisoners with no fire arms and bring them back safe and sound. This isn’t voodoo or a charm but the grace from heaven and the inbuilt spirit of braveness inculcated in them from the prestigious Prison Officers’ Training School, Ridge-Accra.

Mental and Emotional Strain

Working as a Prison Officer can be mentally and emotionally challenging due to the nature of the job and the environment they work in.

Prison Officers often face high levels of stress due to the demanding nature of their work. They must be constantly be alert and prepared to handle potentially dangerous situations, such as inmates’ violence, facility riots, or escape attempts. The need to maintain, control and ensure the safety of both inmates and fellow officers can lead to stress.

Again, working in a prison facility can be demoralizing for some officers. They may face challenges related to overcrowding, limited resources and lack of support from major stakeholders that can contribute to feelings of frustration and job dissatisfaction. Emotional detachment too can be one of the mentally straining issues; especially when an officer would have to be dealing with inmates who may have committed serious crimes or exhibit aggressive behavior can lead to emotional detachment as a coping mechanism. This emotional distancing can impact personal relationships outside of work and result in a sense of isolation.

In as much they are brave and daredevils, as humans, they have their down moments and it will be prudent for authorities to organize stress management trainings, access to proper counseling services and promoting a supportive work culture for them.

Balancing Security and Compassion

Prison Officers in Ghana face the challenging task of balancing security and compassion in their duties. Maintaining order and safety within the prison while also showing empathy and understanding towards inmates can be a delicate balance but the adventurous spirits in these officers move them to execute this professionally.

The old age misconception of Prison Officers being inhumane and wicked is now a thing of the ancient past. In this age of United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the treatment of prisoners, Ghanaian Prison Officers go through modern regimented professional training on how to maintain prisoners and also uphold public safety.

Prison Officers in Ghana undergo extensive professional training in Prison Duties and Interpersonal skills (IPS) to learn how to manage security effectively while also developing communication skills and strategies to interact with inmates in a compassionate manner. Professionalism and adherence to protocols enable them to handle potentially volatile situations with control and fairness.

Communication is crucial in any correctional facility. Professional prison officers’ must be able to convey clear instructions, maintain authority, and set boundaries while also actively listening to inmates’ concerns and grievances. By fostering open lines of communication, officers can build trust and promote a more compassionate environment. Listening to inmates’ grievances can also be sure ways of falling for their numerous cunning ways so strict boundaries are set for officers so not to fall into the trap of information and prohibited articles trafficking.

Compassionate prison officers recognize the importance of reformation and rehabilitation in reducing recidivism rates. They support and promote access to counseling, educational, vocational and therapeutic programmes that can help inmates reform and prepare for their eventual reintegration into society. By fostering opportunities for personal growth, officers create a more compassionate and rehabilitative environment. The Ghana Prisons Service has a Technical Unit in every facility with officers who are experts in Vocational and Technical skills.

Housing Deficit

Your community is calm and devoid of miscreants who used to terrorize you because they are being kept safe and far away from home in a prison facility manned by officers who have decided to sacrifice their comfort for your utmost comfort.

Your regular Prison officer isn’t free from the housing deficit challenges confronting other citizens of the country.

Insufficient housing options closer to the prison facilities force many officers to live far away from their work places. This results in long commutes, often on poorly maintained and accident prone roads, which can be physically and mentally exhausting. Prolonged commuting times also reduce the amount of time officers can spend with their families and for personal rest and relaxation.

The housing challenges faced by prison officers in Ghana can affect their job performance. Living in substandard conditions or dealing with long commutes can contribute to physical and mental fatigue, reducing officers’ ability to carry out their duties effectively. This situation may compromise prison security, inmate management.

Inadequate housing arrangements may lead to security risks for prison officers, living in areas with high crime rates or unreliable infrastructure can compromise the safety of officers and their families. This situation can also make them vulnerable to threats or intimidation from individuals with criminal backgrounds or ex-convicts who are bent on re-offending.

Throat cutting rent rates and the delays in paying officers’ rent allowances do also have a social and financial toll on officers. Without a proper and comfortable living environment, officers may experience higher levels of stress and lower job satisfaction.

Don’t ever stop to say a prayer for Prison Officers .

By Emmanuel Boateng Agyemfra

The writer is a Lance Corporal with the Manhyia Local Prison, Kumasi and can be contacted