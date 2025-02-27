Bravo ISR & Amos K Announce Joint EP ‘Double Trouble’ with Lead Single ‘EL CHAPO’

Ghanaian rappers Bravo ISR and Amos K have officially announced their upcoming joint EP titled ‘Double Trouble’ during a recent interview with Mase on Pure FM (Kumasi).

The duo revealed that their latest single, ‘EL CHAPO’, released on February 19th, serves as the lead single off the highly anticipated project. ‘EL CHAPO’ sees Amos K and Bravo ISR comparing themselves to the infamous figure El Chapo, expressing a relentless drive to secure wealth and live a life of comfort. The track delivers hard-hitting verses layered over a captivating beat produced by Dab Beatz. Demonstrating his versatility, Amos K personally handled the mixing of the track, while the mastering was expertly done by Emunah.

Amos K and Bravo ISR are no strangers to collaborating. Their musical partnership began with Amos K’s “Loading Freestyle” in 2021, marking their first official collaboration. The chemistry between the two quickly gained attention, leading to Bravo ISR’s “Bitch Ass N**s” and, more recently in 2024, Bravo ISR’s debut EP “Grit and Grind”, where Amos K featured on the final track “On Dem”. Fans have been captivated by their undeniable synergy, making ‘Double Trouble’ a highly anticipated release that has been long in the making.

The announcement of ‘Double Trouble’ has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to hear what the dynamic duo has in store. With ‘EL CHAPO’ already making waves, ‘Double Trouble’ is shaping up to be a must-listen for fans of Ghanaian hip hop. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and tracklist.

Listen to ‘EL CHAPO’ now https://ffm.to/elchapo