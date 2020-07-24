Brazil Africa Institute (IBRAF) is set to hold Brazil Africa Forum 2020, one of the main cooperation events between Brazil and the African continent under the theme: “Overcoming the challenges of the pandemic: what’s next?”, .

This will be the first fully online edition of the Forum, which will take place between the 3rd and 4th of November.

The Brazil Africa Institute will bring together global leaders, representatives from the public and private sector, academics, and potential investors to exchange experiences and discuss the scenario and the challenges after the pandemic.

Among the topics, participants will dialogue on global health, economic recovery, technical and scientific cooperation, vulnerable communities, regional experiences, and new development paradigms

“We are working to expand and enhance the scope of options of our events, in addition to developing a series of new initiatives in collaboration with our partners. The Forum’s online edition will allow greater public participation,” says João Bosco Monte, President of the Brazil Africa Forum.

Among the confirmed speakers are Benedict Oramah, President of the Afreximbank, and José Graziano, former Director-General of FAO.

About the Brazil Africa Institute

The Brazil Africa Institute (IBRAF) is a non-profit organization that aims to promote international cooperation and engagement between Brazil and the African continent, defending the economic development of countries, the convergence of private sector interests, and the enhancement of multilateral relations.

Advertisements