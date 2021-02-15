On March 30, the Brazil Africa Institute (IBRAF) will hold the “Seminar Renewable Energy in Brazil and Africa: The Clean Engines of Economic Development”. The goal is to promote in-depth discussions on the main trends in the energy sector, sustainable economic development and climate change, in response to the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The seminar will be 100% online and live streamed with simultaneous translations to English and Portuguese. The programme will focus on the three pillars of sustainable development: environmental, economic and social.

The event will promote a moment of excellence for sharing projects and ideas, bringing together names that are references in the Brazilian, African and international contexts. It will be possible to present solutions, highlight information based on scientific data, encourage smart investments and urgent inclusive policies in the energy sector.

Within the African context, renewable energies are a reality in many countries and investments have been increasing. The continent however still needs to overcome the challenges of social inequality, since a considerable portion of its population does not have access to energy of any kind.

On the other hand, Brazil currently has about 46% of its energy matrix made up of renewable sources and 83% of its electricity is derived from hydroelectric plants, bioenergy, solar panels, wind turbines and geothermal stations.