Brazil Football Legend Ronaldo Announces Bid for CBF Presidency

Brazilian football icon Ronaldo has announced his candidacy for the presidency of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), aiming to restore the national team’s lost prestige.

The 48-year-old, who enjoyed a stellar career, is seeking to replace current CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

The two-time World Cup winner, who earned 98 caps for his country, voiced his concerns about the national team’s diminishing influence and the public’s waning interest. Brazil, with a record five World Cup titles, has not advanced beyond the quarter-finals since winning the tournament in 2002.

“For many decades, Brazilian football has always been the escape route for the Brazilian people when they faced daily problems,” Ronaldo told Globo Esporte. “This was the fuel of the Brazilian people, and today we see a total lack of interest from the population in the national team.”

Ronaldo’s primary motivation for running for CBF president is to restore the national team’s status and respect, which he believes has been lost in recent years. He highlighted Brazil’s vast pool of talent, including stars like Vinicius Jr., Neymar, Rodrygo, Estevao, and Endrick, and expressed frustration over the national team’s inability to perform at the highest level.

“We have the best players. How can we not play well?” Ronaldo questioned. “Brazil has to be a protagonist in the World Cup, in the Copa America, it can’t miss out on the Olympics. It’s unacceptable for the talent we have.”

Rodrigues’ term as president runs until March 2026, and the election must be held within the 12 months preceding that date.

Ronaldo, second on the all-time World Cup goal scorer list with 15 goals, has also promised to divest from his stake in La Liga side Real Valladolid as part of his presidential bid.

Having won two World Cups, two Copa Americas, and an Olympic bronze medal during his international career, Ronaldo remains one of Brazil’s most celebrated football figures. Since his retirement in 2011, Brazil has won only one Copa America and was eliminated by Croatia in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.

Ronaldo’s candidacy promises to bring a new vision to Brazilian football, aiming to reinvigorate the national team and restore its former glory on the international stage.