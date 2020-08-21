Several people walk through a shopping center, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 11 June 2020. Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, two of the most populous cities in Brazil and the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened their shopping centers on 11 June, the same day that the country will surpass 40,000 deaths from coronavirus and despite the fact that the peak of infections has not yet arrived. EPA/Sebastiao Moreira
The unemployment rate in Brazil rose 0.7 percentage points in July compared to June to reach 13.1 percent, meaning some 12.3 million people are without jobs, the state-run Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said on Thursday.

According to the IBGE report, between June and July of this year the ranks of the jobless grew by 438,000 people in Latin America’s largest economy.

The level of occupation, or employed people of working age, dropped from 49 percent in June to 47.9 percent in July.

Regarding the pandemic, the report pointed out that since the start of the outbreak in Brazil and up to July, about 13.3 million Brazilians underwent some test to detect COVID-19.

Of the people who were tested, 20.4 percent, or 2.7 million, tested positive and 79.6 percent tested negative. Enditem

