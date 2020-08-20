Several people walk through a shopping center, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 11 June 2020. Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, two of the most populous cities in Brazil and the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened their shopping centers on 11 June, the same day that the country will surpass 40,000 deaths from coronavirus and despite the fact that the peak of infections has not yet arrived. EPA/Sebastiao Moreira
Brazil reported 49,298 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 3,456,652, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 1,212 more patients died from the disease in the same period, taking the death toll to 111,100.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo is the hardest-hit state by the pandemic, with a total of 721,377 confirmed cases and 27,591 deaths.

Sao Paulo’s regional government authorized cities to decide whether they can start in-person classes at primary and secondary schools starting from Oct. 7, with health and social distancing measures in place.

Rio de Janeiro state has the country’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, with 14,913 fatalities.

Brazil is the country second hardest-hit by COVID-19 in the world, only after the United States, in both number of deaths and cases.

