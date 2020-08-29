A leading Brazilian vaccine producer will supply 550,000 doses of flu vaccines to Mongolia and the Philippines at the request of the World Health Organization (WHO), according to authorities.

It will the first time for the Butantan Institute, a laboratory and research center located in the state of Sao Paulo, to export the flu vaccine to those destinations in its 119-year history, said Joao Doria, governor of the state of Sao Paulo.

According to the agreement, 300,000 doses of the flu vaccine will be shipped to Mongolia and another 250,000 to the Philippines.

The Butantan Institute, the largest producer of vaccines in Latin America, has by now produced 80 million doses for the Brazilian Ministry of Health’s annual campaign against the illness.