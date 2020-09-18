The Brazilian government announced on Friday that it has created the Brazilian Network of Food Banks to strengthen the performance of these institutions in the country.

The objective of the network and its management committee is “to contribute to the reduction of food waste in the country and to guarantee the human right to adequate food.”

The network will promote the exchange of experiences, food bank qualifications, and the promotion of research, as well as educational actions aimed at food and nutrition security.

Food banks are organizations that collect and distribute donated food to social assistance programs or educational institutions.

The network management committee will function within the Ministry of Citizenship and will be made up of representatives from the ministry, the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation, the National Supply Company, and the Social Service of Commerce.

It will also include members from publicly and privately managed food banks.