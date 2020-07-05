Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca has refused to join the English Premier League (EPL) side Southampton, according to Brazilian media report.

Having joined Chinese Super League (CSL) side Guangzhou Evergrande in 2018, the Brazilian returned to China last week and is under a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The EPL side contacted Talisca’s agent, but the 26-year-old midfielder said he had no intention of leaving China and rejected any transfer negotiation, according to the report.

The Brazilian scored 11 goals in 18 matches for Evergrande in the 2019 CSL season.

The new season of the CSL, which had been scheduled to kick off on February 22, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and will begin on July 25. Enditem

