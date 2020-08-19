Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Wednesday, while meeting with the new Argentinean ambassador to Brazil Daniel Scioli, his intention of working together with Argentina on issues of common interest and on strengthening the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).

Scioli also delivered to Bolsonaro a message from Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez, wherein the president also expressed a desire to work together, the Argentinean embassy said in a release.

During the meeting, issues surrounding bilateral relations were addressed, particularly trade and the strategic role that the relationship between the countries has for Mercosur.

According to the Argentinean embassy, Bolsonaro told Scioli that he wholeheartedly desires the best for Argentina, and that “both countries are going to work together.”

Scioli will meet on Friday with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, with whom “he will remain in direct contact to unblock pending issues on the bilateral agenda,” and will then meet with the rest of the members of Bolsonaro’s cabinet.

Scioli, a former vice president and presidential candidate, arrived in Brasilia last week to assume his post at the Argentinean embassy.