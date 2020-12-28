Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao has been infected with the coronavirus and will remain in isolation, Brazilian media reported on Sunday evening, citing the vice president’s press office.

Details about Mourao’s health condition or symptoms were not disclosed. According to the G1 news portal, he is doing well.

Mourao’s diagnosis places him on a long list of Brazilian politicians, including President Jair Bolsonaro, who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brazil is currently one of the hotspots in the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 7.5 million confirmed cases in Latin America’s largest country. Experts assume the actual number is much higher, as testing capacity in the country is quite low.

More than 191,000 people have died in connection with Covid-19. The Brazilian government has downplayed the pandemic from the start, with Bolsonaro repeatedly referring to the coronavirus as a “mild flu” and opposing measures for economic reasons.