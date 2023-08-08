Brazzi Drops Debut Single “Where’s my Love (Tonight) Along With A Video

Ghanaian emerging act Brazzi is set to make a lasting impression in the music scene with his debut single for the year, “Where is my love (Tonight).” Positioned as a borderless artist with aspirations to reach global heights, Brazzi is poised to connect with music lovers worldwide through his unique blend of Afrobeats and R&B.

In “Where is my love (Tonight),” Brazzi expresses his emotions, expectations, and fears to his lover, flawlessly blending smooth Afrobeats with hints of Highlife and R&B. His tender vocals glide effortlessly over the production, delivering an irresistible melodious vibe that lingers long after each listen.

As an emerging act, Brazzi’s musical versatility shines through as he skillfully weaves English, the Ghanaian Twi language, and pidgin into his lyrics, infusing the song with an authentic and relatable touch.

The music video for “Where is my love (Tonight)” adds a visual dimension to the song’s heartfelt narrative. Directed by a talented creative team, the video complements Brazzi’s evocative lyrics and soulful performance, capturing the essence of the love ballad in stunning visuals.

Emmanuel Brazy Mensah, also known as Brazzi, is a Ghanaian Afro R&B artist with an unwavering determination to redefine the boundaries of contemporary music in Ghana. Armed with authenticity and passion, he is on a musical journey, hoping to captivate listeners within and beyond the borders of Ghana.

Stream “Where’s my Love (Tonight)” on all platforms:

https://fanlink.to/Brazzi-WheresMyLove