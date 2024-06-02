BRCC Confirms Compliance in Government Vehicle Auction Procedures

The Bono Regional Coordinating Council (BRCC) says it strictly follows the laid down procedures in auctioning some government vehicles in the region.

A statement issued and signed by Mr. Andrews Mensah, the Bono Regional Coordinating Director, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said the auction of the RCC trucks was conducted “in full compliance with the Procurement Act.”

The statement followed concerns raised by the Constituency Communication Officers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region over the auction of the vehicles.

According to the communicators, until the BRCC explained the circumstances that led to the auction of the government’s tipper trucks, earth moving machines, pay loaders and road rollers allocated to the council, they were not in any position to defend the party in the region.

However, the communicators had since rescinded their decision.

The statement emphasised the BRCC commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in government businesses, especially the handling of state assets, saying “all protocols were followed meticulously in the auction of the government vehicles.”