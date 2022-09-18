Break dancers battle for glory at Afro Break Championship

The 20222 Afro Break Championship was successfully held on Saturday September 17 at the Dunk Grassroots Court at Jamestown in Accra.

The contests which involved Breaking 1 on 1, Afro Dance, Hip Hop, Afro House, Krump and others was very exciting and attracted a lot of spectators.

The competition was sponsored by the Afro Break Championship, French Embassy, Dunk Grassroots, Red Bull, Be A Ghanaian, Creative Art and Dance Tera.

Organizer and Break Dance Champion of Ghana Nana Tuffour Okai praised the turn out at Jamestown and promised to have more events.

He congratulayed the dancers and urged them to help in promoting and marketing dance as a sport which is Olympic. He called for the support of the Ghana Olympic Committee and the NSA.

The media partners who supported the programme include Focal TV, AH Studio,, Kwasad Media, Ultimate Sports and African Sports Media.