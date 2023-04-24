Break Free From Your Talking Stage With BRYAN THE MENSAH’s “Something”

Ghanaian artist Bryan The Mensah has released his latest single, “Something,” following his first release of 2023, Rapapam.

This new track is just as infectious and memorable, featuring Bryan’s signature catchy melodic style that is sure to stay with listeners long after the song ends. In a similar fashion to his upbeat hit, “Rapapam,” “Something” carries an equal feel-good vibe, but this time it’s purely in the OKAIWAV production. The song is a petty message to a potential partner who missed out on a chance at love with the artist.

As Bryan shared on Twitter when announcing the song’s release, “Get over your heartbreaks.” “Something” is not a typical heartbreak song to be sad to. Instead, it’s a heartbreak song that encourages bouncing back, accepting the loss, and moving on to the next potential love interest as soon as the feelings aren’t reciprocated. Addressing the failed ‘talking stage’, BRYAN THE MENSAH sings: “Me adey feel you no be lie, but you don’t even wanna try, You know we could have been something.”

Bryan The Mensah is a growing artist in the Ghanaian music industry who has found his niche. He is known for his hip-hop hits like “Problem No Dey Finish” and the R&B love ballad, “Until I See You.” His distinct blend of hip-hop, Afro-pop, and R&B has earned him a growing loyal fan base and critical acclaim.

Listen to “Something” by BRYAN THE MENSAH on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and Boomplay here https://easternchild.fanlink.to/Something