Break The Bias In Football – MD Of Guinness Ghana Ltd

Helene Weesie, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Limited, says their partnership with the Ghana FA, is to help ‘break the bias’ in Ghana’s football.

“We are certain that our partnership with the GFA to sponsor the WPL will help us to break the bias in the nation’s football space. We want to create a ‘World of Good’ for these wonderful female players and other young ladies across the country.”

After signing a three-year deal to become the headline sponsor of the Ghana Women’s Premier League prior to the start of the season, Malta Guinness Ghana officially launched the 2022/23 women’s league campaign.

The official launch took place at the Omanye Hall, Labadi Beach Hotel on Wednesday, October 12, with the presence of the President of the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Limited, Helene Weesie, Hillary Boaten, the Chairperson of the Women’s Premier League Board, Fadi Fattal of Max TV as well as other dignitaries at the occassion.

The agreement between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Malta Guinness comprehends the Women’s Premier League secure a headline sponsor for the first time since its establishment 12 years ago.

Dinah Adu-Asare Darko, Marketing Manager of Guinness Ghana Breweries acknowledged the conscious effort by her organisation to ‘create an enabling environment to unlock the potential of women’ as far as Ghana football is concerned.

Hillary Boateng also expressed her gratitude to Malta Guinness for takin the step to come on board and contribute to the development of the women’s top flight.

“On behalf of the Women’s Premier League Committee, we are extremely grateful to have Malta Guinness on board. In past years we have not been able to have headline sponsors for the Premier League. For them to decide to do us the honours to come on board as headline sponsors, we say thank you. We appreciate you heeding to our numerous calls to seek sponsorships for women’s game,” she said.

“We know that even though this agreement is for three years, I believe after the three years we are going to hear from you on an extension.”

Club CEOs, coaches as well as captains from all 20 participating teams in the 2022/ 2023 Women’s Premier League season were present at the official launching.