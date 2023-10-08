Breakers B Boy Blesso and B Girl Tris in France for Afrobreak International Battle

Ghanaian breakers B Boy Blesso and B Girl Tris who won the Ghana Qualifiers of the Afrobreak Competition have landed in Montpellier, France to compete for the international contest.

The two rising stars were accompanied by Nana Tufour Okai aka B Boy Lyrics, founder of the Afrobreak events.

Blesso with Ghanaian parents came from Nigeria to work in Ghana, while Tris is from an Accra girl from Chorkor.

Through sports and entertainment they have seen places.

The Montpellier programme is from October 9th to 15th, to project the rhythm of the Euro Africa Breakdance:

* Building on the momentum of the 2021 New Africa France Summit and the cooperation efforts driven by the organization of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Montpellier Euro Africa Biennial delves into Breakdance with the aim of assessing the initiatives launched since 2021 and outlining prospects for the period 2024/2026.

* Throughout the week, numerous activities are offered to engage participants from Africa, including educational workshops, work sessions, competitions, demonstrations, and initiations. These activities are organized in collaboration with French and European partners associated with various projects in the concerned countries as well as with the youth of Montpellier.

From Monday, October 9th, there would be a Special event on the Evolution of Breakdance in Africa at Montpellier by the African Cultural Institute, then on Tuesday, October 10th there is a Forum on Breakdance in Euro Africa, as well as Diffusion of the Spectacle of the African Theater Jerome Savary.

On Wednesday, October 11th there would be a Workshop on Breakdance Initiations and DJing Techniques, Thursday, October 12th, & Friday, October 13t is Maison Pour Tous Le Hangar: Stage and Workshops on B-boying.

Saturday, October 14th is the Grand Afro Break Battle with live DJ sets, Food, and Drinks.

Breaking is one of the new sports at the 2020 Olympic Games, and Ghana is doing well in developing and promoting the discipline.

In Ghana, workshops, Seminars and Competitions have been held in Accra, Cape Coast, Elmina and Takoradi. They have also go to African nations like Togo, Senegal, Morocco, Benin, Nigeria, Tanzania and Cote dIvoire to compete and create awareness on Breaking.