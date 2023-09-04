Breaking Barriers and Setting Trends: Sahara Restaurant and Pub Triumphs

In the heart of Cape Coast, where the rich history of Ghana mingles with the bustling present, there stands a culinary haven known as Sahara Restaurant and Pub.

This oasis of flavors, owned and managed by the indefatigable Barbara Kankam Essel, has not only defied the odds in a predominantly male-dominated industry but has emerged as the unrivaled destination for food and entertainment in the coastal city.

Barbara Kankam Essel, fondly referred to as “Miss Bee” by her patrons, embarked on this remarkable journey in 2012 when she opened the doors of Sahara Restaurant and Pub. It was a daring venture, given the conventions of the time that saw women shying away from entrepreneurship in the hospitality sector.

Undaunted by the challenges, Barbara envisioned a place that would celebrate Ghanaian culture and cuisine, all while offering top-notch entertainment.

Sahara has become the crown jewel of Cape Coast’s dining and nightlife scene. But it hasn’t been a walk in the park for Barbara. She recalls the early days, saying, “People doubted me, but I knew the vision I had for Sahara. I wanted to create a place where everyone felt welcome, where you could enjoy a great meal and have a fantastic time.”

And that’s precisely what Barbara has achieved. Sahara’s menu is a tantalizing journey through Ghana’s culinary heritage, with dishes like fufu and light soup, jollof rice, and banku and tilapia that leave patrons craving for more. The restaurant’s specialty cocktails, carefully curated to complement the flavors of Ghanaian cuisine, are a testament to Barbara’s attention to detail.

What truly sets Sahara apart is its vibrant atmosphere. With live music, DJs spinning Afrobeat tunes, and cultural performances, it’s not just a restaurant; it’s an experience. Locals and tourists alike flock to Sahara for its unforgettable nights of entertainment.

This year’s Fetu Afahye celebration, a traditional festival in Cape Coast, witnessed a record-breaking turnout at Sahara. With the most delighted customers, Barbara and her team showcased their dedication to preserving Ghana’s cultural heritage while offering a contemporary twist.

Now, Barbara Kankam Essel is gearing up for a new milestone. As Cape Coast prepares to welcome the Mfantsipim Old Boys for their speech and prize-giving day celebrations, Sahara Restaurant and Pub stands ready to offer an unforgettable experience. “We want the world to know that Sahara Spring in Cape Coast is the best place to visit for food and entertainment,” Barbara declares with unwavering confidence.

The success story of Sahara Restaurant and Pub, under the leadership of Barbara Kankam Essel, is a testament to the power of determination, innovation, and a strong belief in one’s vision. It’s a story that inspires not only the women of Cape Coast but also entrepreneurs around the world to break barriers and set trends in their respective fields.

As Barbara Sahara continues to lead the way, she leaves an indelible mark on the culinary and hospitality landscape of Cape Coast, proving that passion and perseverance can turn dreams into thriving realities.