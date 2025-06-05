Breaking Barriers, Building Futures: 20 Kayayei Girls redefining their lives through skill empowerment

What happens when opportunity meets determination? For 20 young women once navigating the streets of Accra as kayayei (head porters), it has meant the difference between survival and self-sufficiency, between cycles of hardship and new beginnings.

Thanks to a project implemented by KASPRO, in strong partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with funding support from Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, under the Global Programme to End Child Marriage, these girls are now painting a different picture for their future.

Through a structured training program in painting and tiling, these young women have been equipped not only with practical, income-generating skills, but also with renewed hope, dignity, and purpose.

Shifting the Narrative

This initiative is about more than just skills it’s about rewriting the story of what is possible for girls who have often been overlooked or underestimated. As Mr. Faisal Bawa, UNFPA Ghana’s Program Analyst for Gender-Based Violence, noted during a site visit on Wednesday 4th June, 2025, “We want to break gender stereotypes by introducing girls to male-dominated trades. It’s about equipping them to thrive economically, not only in Accra but in their communities.”

Indeed, the shift is tangible. The girls, many of whom have faced exploitative conditions and threats such as child marriage or Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), are now in a safe, supportive environment where they can build both hard and soft skills. They receive training, accommodation, and monthly stipends to support their daily needs while learning.

The program’s long-term vision includes helping these girls launch their own businesses, mentor others, and pursue further education, ensuring the impact multiplies beyond each individual.

Corporate Commitment to Sustainable Change

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has been a committed partner in this transformation. As Gifty Owusu, Head of Sustainability, shared, “This is a great cause, and we are thrilled to witness the remarkable work being done by these ladies. This is just the beginning.”

Owusu emphasized that supporting human rights and gender equity aligns directly with sustainability efforts. With the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals looming, especially those targeting gender equality and poverty eradication, collaborative efforts like this are critical.

She called on more stakeholders — including government bodies, NGOs, and private enterprises — to join forces. “If we are to move the needle on these pressing issues, everyone needs to get involved.”

From the Streets to Skilled Trades

This journey began with an informal training program developed by the Purim African Youth Development Platform. Rev. Aku Xornam Kevi, who leads the initiative, explained that the organization initially trained 50 girls but narrowed the focus to 20 who showed exceptional commitment. These girls are now in attachment programs where they’re gaining hands-on experience, not just in techniques, but in real-world work environments.

In many cases, they’ve been welcomed into the homes of their trade masters, becoming part of a support system that extends beyond professional training.

Stories of Strength and Transformation

Behind every success statistic is a deeply human story. One beneficiary shared how a leadership training session with UNFPA during a Chief Justice’s program gave her the strength to return to school after her father’s passing. She didn’t just return, she excelled, eventually graduating from the University of Ghana with a degree in Family and Consumer Education.

Another, Hamidu Nimatu, beamed as she described how her sister introduced her to the program. “It has been fantastic. I want to help my sister and other girls get this same opportunity. No one should have to go through what we went through.”

Their gratitude and resilience, is a powerful reminder of the impact well-structured, compassionate programs can have.

A Call to Action

At UNFPA, Prudential Life Insurance, and KASPRO, we believe in the potential of every girl. This initiative is a shining example of what’s possible when organizations come together with a shared mission: to empower, uplift, and create sustainable change.

We urge policymakers, businesses, and citizens alike to support initiatives that protect girls’ rights and give them the tools they need to thrive. Whether through funding, mentorship, or advocacy, there’s a role for everyone.

These 20 girls are not just learning to paint walls and tile floors, they’re laying the foundation for a future where no girl has to choose between survival and dignity.