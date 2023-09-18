Breaking Barriers: Workshop Empowers Peer Educators to Tackle ASRHR

The ASRHR Peer Educators workshop organized by the Micro Aid Foundation (MAF-Gh) NGO, in collaboration with funding from Plan International Ghana’s WVL-Ghana project through Global Affairs Canada, successfully concluded.

The event brought together twenty dedicated students and five teachers (School Health Education Personal coordinators) from five selected basic schools. This program is part of a six-month initiative to promote ASRHR in schools and communities in the Efutu-Submetro of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly.

Comprehensive Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health Education in schools plays a vital role in the holistic development of students, addressing physical, emotional, and social aspects of their well-being. It equips students with accurate information about sexual health, relationships, contraception, and STDs, enabling them to make informed choices.

Peer educators are crucial in basic schools as they create a comfortable learning environment for discussing sensitive topics. Students are more likely to confide in their peers, ensuring their questions and concerns are addressed confidentially. Peer educators also serve as positive role models, influencing their peers’ attitudes and behaviors towards ASRHR positively.

Incorporating ASRHR education with the involvement of peer educators creates a safe and effective platform for students to learn about their sexual and reproductive health, promoting healthy decision-making and responsible behavior.

Mr. Francis Duku Mensah, the Monitoring and Evaluation officer for MAF, emphasized the importance of taking the lessons seriously, as these young participants were expected to carry their newfound knowledge into their schools and communities to assist their peers.

Sophia Pardie Ocran (Mrs), the Deputy Executive Director of MAF-Gh, and other facilitators guided the students through a comprehensive curriculum covering various topics related to peer education and ASRHR.

Dr. Gloria Owusu-Ambrose, a lecturer and counselor at the University of Cape Coast, provided insights into life skills and effective peer education.

Additionally, the School Health Education Personnel (SHEP) Coordinators received training to ensure peer educators maintain confidentiality and ethical standards while providing information and support to their peers. They were entrusted with tracking progress and impact, collecting feedback, and assessing the effectiveness of the program.

This workshop not only empowered young Peer Educators with knowledge and skills but also equipped SHEP coordinators to oversee the ASRHR initiative effectively. The Micro Aid Foundation, along with its partners, is making a significant impact on adolescent sexual and reproductive health and rights in these communities through this valuable initiative.

Source : Micro aid foundation