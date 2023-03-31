Breaking boundaries in the creative industry: the Mitch brothers continue to make waves with latest nomination

The creative industry is full of talented individuals who are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible. However, few have made an impact quite like the Mitch brothers, who have become known for their work as creative directors, film directors, fashion stylists, creative influencers, and content creators. With their latest nomination for the Young Achievers Summit & Awards 2023, the brothers continue to cement their status as some of the most innovative and dynamic creatives in Africa.

Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch also known as Padmond Annor, and Padmond Annor Jr. respectively, have paid their dues in the creative industry, especially in their home country of Ghana. Their work ethic and dedication have earned them collaborations with some of the biggest brands on the continent and they have become known for their ability to capture the essence of their culture in a way that is both captivating and inspiring.

Their latest offering, a stunning video that celebrates Ghana’s Independence Day, is a testament to their creativity and talent. The video captures the spirit and energy of Ghana and showcases the country’s rich culture and history in a way that is both powerful and moving. The Mitch Brothers’ nomination for ”Content Creator of the Year” at the Young Achievers Summit & Awards 2023 is well-deserved recognition for their contributions to the industry. They have proven time and again that they are among the best in their field and their dedication to their craft is truly inspiring.

This is not the first time that the Mitch Brothers have been recognized for their work. Last year, Nana Mitch was nominated for the GhanaWeb Youth Excellence Awards for ”GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Information Technology” and ”Content Creator of The Year” at the Ghana Media and Entrepreneurship Awards. These nominations are a testament to their hard work and dedication and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the creative industry.

The Young Achievers Summit & Awards presents an incredible opportunity for young entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, industry leaders, focus groups, students, policymakers, business developers, and media to come together and share their ideas. The Mitch Brothers’ nomination is a testament to their ability to inspire and motivate others, and their work serves as an example of what can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to creativity.

In the end, Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch’s nomination for the Young Achievers Summit & Awards 2023 is a well-deserved recognition of their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft. They have become known as some of the most dynamic and innovative creatives in Africa and their work serves as an inspiration to others in the industry. We can’t wait to see what they will accomplish in the future and we wish them the best of luck at the awards ceremony.

