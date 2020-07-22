The Federation of International Football Association [FIFA] has given the South African Football Association [SAFA] permission for the extension of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League [PSL] season.

The PSL was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe revealed that all the match officials will be ready at the start of August.

Meanwhile, SAFA and the PSL remain in discussions on a fixed venue for teams to gather in order to complete the campaign.

FULL SAFA STATEMENT

The world football governing body, FIFA, has written to the South African Football Association (SAFA) advising them that they can extend the completion of the current Premier Soccer League season in terms of the Transfer Management System (TMS).

In the same context, FIFA has given SAFA the mandate to amend the start of the PSL next season (2020/2021) and this may require the Association to amend the registration periods provided in the TMS.

Part of the letter from FIFA to SAFA reads: “As such, the association concerned should extend the end date of the of the ongoing season in the TMS, to reflect the match schedule. This may also require the association to amend the registration periods provided in the TMS.”

SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe said he was happy with the clarification provided by FIFA.

“We are glad about the clarification we got from FIFA and we have already started preparation of the referees. They will arrive at the camp in batches and I want to assure everyone that the match officials will be ready, come 1 August 2020 when the PSL kicks off,” said Motlanthe.

SAFA has also offered to cover the costs of the match officials’ accommodation, transportation and testing.

