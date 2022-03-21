Breaking gender bias a deal breaker for women empowerment

Mrs. Joy Jackson Kennedy, the Girls Education Officer of the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (AOB) district Education Directorate has called on all to help curtail the act of gender discrimination because it was an integral part of empowering generations of women yet unborn.

She said the Ghanaian society was influenced by gender norms, rules stereotypes which were mostly directed to girls and women making them less valued and render them lower social statuses which keeps them confined in their shells.

She was speaking at this year’s International Women’s Day celebrated at Asikuma Fosoansah in the AOB district dubbed “Acknowledging the Capabilities of Women, the Pedestal for Nation Building”

The program was organized by the Central Regional Office of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) in collaboration with the World Education Incorporation (INC) with funding from the UKAID.

She said most girls and women were not empowered to be independent as a result of the negative impact of rigid gender norms and roles.

She indicated that they are more likely to experience restrictions of their freedom and mobility, they experience epidemic levels of violence and harassment across the globe and have fewer opportunities to choose how to live their lives.

Mrs. Kennedy said these restrictions always stops them from experiencing what it takes to fulfil their full potentials making them conform to how they are treated lowering their social confidence.

She said understanding the deep roots cause of gender bias , inequality, equity and challenges was a step to help build a more gender equality world.

She encouraged women and girls to take up leadership roles and represent themselves in Nation decisions and lead discussions on National development.

To girls, she urged the them to pursue their interest and not see some fields of study as male dominated or male oriented adding” if it is engineering you want to do, pursue it , there is no such thing as an area for men”.

Mr. Mohamed Baidoo, the Acting Central Regional Manger of the GRCS indicated that society must have a renewed mind to create a social enabling environment for women to girls to be empowered to stand for themselves.

He said generally, women were the future and the keys to fortunes as they nurture generations to be responsible adding” the change must however start from them , they must see themselves as highly capable and not conform to unacceptable Social perceptions and norms”.