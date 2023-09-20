Breaking into the Scene: Duppyconqa Shines with Debut EP ‘Not Done Yet’

Dwayne Uriel Acquah, popularly known as Duppyconqa, is ready to take the music industry by storm with his debut EP, “Not Done Yet.”

The Ghanaian artiste’s stage name, Duppyconqa, is inspired by the late Bob Marley’s iconic song “Duppy Conqueror.” He chose this name as a representation of his aspiration to conquer the music scene and make an indelible mark in the industry.

Duppyconqa’s musical journey began at the tender age of 8 when his uncle introduced him to a recording studio. He was so small that he had to be lifted up to reach the microphone. From that moment, he knew music was his destiny. Over the years, he honed his craft and, in June 2023, made his official entry into the music scene with the release of his debut single, “Gangalee,” which quickly garnered attention and acclaim.

Now, Duppyconqa is ready to present his latest masterpiece, the EP titled “Not Done Yet.” This 5-track project is a testament to his growth as an artist and his dedication to his craft. The title of the EP, “Not Done Yet,” reflects his commitment to showcasing even more of his musical talents and creativity to his audience.

Each track on the EP offers a unique journey into Duppyconqa’s musical world, touching on themes of introspection, self-belief, motivation, love, and unwavering determination. “Not Done Yet” promises to leave a lasting impression on the music landscape. Listen to “Not Done Yet” on all platforms here https://linktr.ee/duppyc

About Duppyconqa

Duppyconqa, born Dwayne Uriel Acquah, is a rising Ghanaian Afrofusion artist known for his unique blend of musical styles that transcend boundaries. With a passion for music that started at the age of 8, Duppyconqa is now poised to make his mark in the music industry with his debut EP, “Not Done Yet.” His music is a fusion of rich melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and infectious rhythms that resonate with audiences worldwide.