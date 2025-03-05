Breaking News: Baffour Asiedu Bekoe Officially Resigns From His Post As Akwansrahene Of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area

Okyehene Akwansrahene and the leader of the Okyeman Land protection Force to His Royal Majesty, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori of Akyem Abuakwa traditional area, Baffour Asiedu Bekoe has officially resigned.

This official announcement makes the earlier speculations circulating on social media that he had resigned as false.

Baffour Asiedu Bekoe has, therefore, returned his local gin to the Abontendomhene of Kyebi, Osabarima Marfo Kwabrane, as a sign demoting himself officially from his post as Akwansrahene on March 4, 2025.

Baffour Asiedu Bekoe was enstooled as the Akwansrahene of Akyem Abuakwa traditional area on April 15, 2021, by the overlord of Akyem Abuakwa, His Royal Majesty, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin.

His duty of protecting the lands of Akyem Abuakwa spanned from New Jejeti to Nsawam Adoagyiri. Other towns include Asamankese and Adeiso in the Upper West Akyem municipality and Suhum.

Baffour Asideu Bekoe is grateful to the overlord of Akyem Abuakwa, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, the people of Kyebi, the media and everyone who supported and made his reign a memorable one.

He thanks Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin for the opportunity he gave him (Baffour Asiedu Bekoe) and served under his Royal Majesty. He promises to avail himself to run errands as and when he needs his help.