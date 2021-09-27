Breaking: R. Kelly Found Guilty Of Multiple Sex Charges

American RnB singer, R. Kelly has been found guilty of multiple sex charges

He was found guilty in a New York Courtroom on Monday, September 27, 2021, after a six-week trial.

He had been standing trial for multiple racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Kelly had faced allegations for two decades. The charges were only filed after victims gave TV interviews about the abuse they suffered from him.

In all, his 11 accuses making up nine women and two men, took the stand to describe sexual humiliation and violence.

The 54-year-old Grammy-winning musician is expected to face decades in jail.