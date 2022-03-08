Breaking The 8: Don’t Be Complacent – Paul Amaning To NPP

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Region New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful , has asked the elephant family not to be complacent in their quest to break the 8-year-jinx.

He expressed worry over the performance of the NPP Parliamentary Candidates in the just ended 2020 election.

According to him, it is deeply concerned about the party’s narrow escape in the 2020 parliamentary election, and has therefore pointed fallouts that need to be addressed with the swiftness it deserves.

He told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenkasa on Original 91.9FM that they can present the strongest and formidable team for the 2024 presidential polls, but with a strong and unified front, that victory they search for would be a mirage.

He said without a strong foundation, the party would not win the elections.

”But we made some mistakes, and so let’s focus on building a strong party. That should be our main focus. We should build a strong party from the base, so that no matter who we present as a candidate, we will win.

If you don’t build a strong foundation and appoint good national officers, constituency officers, dedicated polling station officers, coordinators for them to work and focus on who becomes flagbearer, then you’ve lost the plot.”

He insisted that ”our [NPP] energies and focus should be on building a strong party base.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdomfmonline.com