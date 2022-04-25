Breaking The 8 Is Attainable But It Requires Hard Work, Unity – Chairman Odeneho To NPP

Chairman Odeneho kwaku Appiah (COKA) has urged the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ashanti region to go about the ongoing internal elections in such a way that the Party will come out from the contest better to win 2024 elections.

” 2024 general election is going to be keenly contested and so it is important that all true patriots ensure that the Party emerges from these internal elections stronger and better to win 2024″.

Odeneho who is seeking to end the tenure of the famous chairman wontumi in Ashanti region stated that ” let us approach these internal elections with a sense of responsibility by electing men and women who are capable of leading the NPP to victory in the next polls .

COKA gave the suggestion through his social media platform (Facebook) over the weekend.

He was of the view that the on going elections within the NPP is a family contest which must be conducted in a civil manner.

“I am pleased to see the enthusiasm with which party people are availing themselves to take up leadership positions at various levels to serve NPP. Please in the heat of the contest ,let us remember that these are internal elections and for that matter we are members of the same family. We should not forget who our real opponents are . In the end we will need all hands on deck to achieve the ultimate goal of winning the 2024 elections”.

Chairman odeneho kwaku Appiah who has been chairman for afigya kwabre South constituency for 20years wished those seeking to lead the party’s constituencies the best of luck.

“all party members are aware of the role Ashanti region plays in our party particularly in elections .Ashanti region is indeed the heartbeat of the New Patriotic Party. In fact it contributes about 20% of votes to the Party in national elections. For this reason, we must not disappoint. Ashanti region must get it rigth.

“I am confident that at the end of all the elections at all levels, the best men and women will be elected to steer the affairs of our party for the next 4years”.

He appealed to those who will lose any of the internal elections to take the outcome in good faith and give full support to their counterpart who emerge winner.

“Breaking the 8 is highly attainable but it requires a lot of hard work and unity”.