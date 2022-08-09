‘Breaking the eight’ is a shared responsibility – Dr Adutwum

The leadership, rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been advised to remain united and overcome petty squabbles in their bid to consolidate power in the 2024 elections.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe, said the task ahead, though difficult, was surmountable.

He said working with unity of purpose to achieve the NPP’s agenda was non-negotiable given the fact that no political party had gone beyond two terms in governance under the Fourth Republican Constitution.

Addressing a constituency meeting of party stakeholders at Jachie in the Ashanti Region, Dr Adutwum said the Party had so far delivered on its campaign promises, citing how some pro-poor initiatives such as the Free Senior High School Programme had helped to alleviate the plight of Ghanaian parents.

In his view, the NPP was better placed to address the developmental challenges confronting the society because of its track record in democratic governance, infrastructural development, and job creation among others.

He advised the members to work assiduously in their various capacities to realise the NPP’s goals, emphasising that the Party’s agenda of ‘breaking the eight’ called for a shared responsibility.

The constituency meeting was attended by polling station coordinators, assembly members, party delegates and executives.

It discussed issues relating to the development of the party, welfare of members, ongoing infrastructural works and strengthening party structures.

Dr Adutwum assured the constituents that no community would be left out in the provision of the requisite social amenities meant to uplift the living conditions of the people.

He used the occasion to thank the people for their unflinching support as he sought to work in their interest.

Mr Aikins Addai Poku, the Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman of the NPP, said every effort was being made by the executives to improve the party’s support base in the constituency.

Mr Joseph K. Asuming, the Bosomtwe District Chief Executive, attributed the fast development of the area to the government’s commitment to up the execution of infrastructural projects for the benefit of the people.