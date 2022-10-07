Breaking The Seal Of Poverty

BREAKING THE SEALS OF POVERTY is written in a simple exciting way that is aimed at enlightening the Christian on enjoying the Zoe life destined for us.

The Christian body lacks the understanding of the fruitful life meant for it hence we wallow in poverty. We are not motivated to do better for ourselves because many believers are led to believe that, poverty is a sign of righteousness so many are forced to remain poor and content because they want to be righteous.

This book provides the reader with seven (7) seals of poverty one will have to break in order to enjoy the good life God gave us when he placed us in the garden of Eden with all the things needed to live a fruitful life. Whenever poverty is mentioned, everybody thinks about finance but this book enlightens us on the other forms of poverty we do not consider but are affecting us in our daily lives. This book has seven chapters and each chapter elaborates on a seal of poverty to be broken.

The first poverty mentioned is financial hardship which is the most common form most believers endure to show righteousness before God and man. We often have the perception that many people who are financially stable do not know God as the poor people do. What is more startling is the falsehood peddled that all rich people do not use the right medium to make money. This book teaches more about financial poverty; its causes and ways to correct the situation.

The seal upon divine health is another major poverty in the lives of many Christians. The health of every believer is equally important as having finances. The book talks about certain behaviours that lead to the ill health of believers. The author touched on some causes of these patterns and the ways to break them.

The seal upon academic excellence is one that needs to be broken. It is an error for a Christian to write exams and fail. The author explains further the causes of academic failures and what to do as a believer to break this seal and excel.

Many of us as believers do not believe in spiritual marriages yet this phenomenon has caused many their destinies. It is difficult to believe in the fact that you are married to a stranger in the spiritual realm. The book shed light on our actions and inactions that bring this attracts this seal to us and gives practical solutions to the problems that beset us.

The seal upon the fruit of the womb is also fully discussed in this book. The author delves into the intricacies of barrenness and its surrounding issues. With scriptural foundations, the book expounds on ways to turn the story around as the Lord did for Sarah, Rebecca, and Hannah

The Lord blesses and ordains his prophets to lead his children here on earth, however, the enemy finds ways to work against the ministry and this book teaches us how to win battles against our God ordained ministry.

The seal upon intimacy needs to be broken in order to have a deeper relationship with God. Many times, this area is ignored in our walk with God forgetting that our relationship with Him is not based on transactions. This book teaches us not to only pray to God but to have a great relationship with Him.

The author, A. S. Talata is an author, pastor, musician entrepreneur, a life coach and a mentor to many. She is the founder of STAM, Prevailing Christian Ladies (PCL), and the head pastor of the Inner Court Chapel (ICC). A. S. Talata holds a Certificate in Ministry, a Diploma in Theology, a Bachelor’s Degree, and a Masters in Theology, all from the Trinity Theological Seminary in Ghana. She began her full-time ministry right after her Master’s degree. She has an apostolic grace and her ministry is characterized by signs and wonders amidst singing, teaching, evangelism, and prophetic ministration.

The book is scheduled to be released on Saturday,8th of October 2022, at the Inner Court Chapel American House at 10 am. The book will also be available on Selar Hub, Booknook.com, Amazon, and Sayda.