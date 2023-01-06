Breaking: Trade Minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen Resigns

Information reaching Newsghana.com.gh indicates that Trade Minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has resigned from his position in the government.

Sources close to the minister said he tendered his resignation letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, Jan 5, 2023.

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has long been nursing the ambition to contest the flagbearership slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, it is not too clear if the resignation is to allow him to concentrate on that ambition.

Mr Kyerematen made an attempt at the leadership of the NPP in 2007, capturing 32.3% of the votes cast.

He was first runner-up to Nana Akufo-Addo who gained 47.96% of votes cast.

Mr Kyerematen made other attempts at the party’s leadership in 2010 and 2014 but placed second to Akufo-Addo, who won the primaries.

In 2012, Ghana nominated Kyerematen for the post of WTO director-general to succeed out-going Director-General Pascal Lamy, and his candidature received the backing of the African Union (AU).

However, he did not make the shortlist for the final selection process in 2013.

In 2017, Kyerematen was sworn in as Ghana’s Trade Minister.

