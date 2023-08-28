Breaking Yoke Ministry International Launches 20th Anniversary

Prophet Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe, the Founder and General Overseer of Breaking Yoke Ministry International, has officially launched the church’s 20th-anniversary celebration which comes off in November.

During the event held at the City Of Power Cathedral of Breaking Yoke Ministry International, Prophet Kpegah called upon his congregation to emphasize respect for the elderly and people in positions of authority.

The respected spiritual leader, who has been delivering sermons on the importance of respect in recent weeks, emphasized the need for children of God to honor those deserving of it and to offer respect where it is due.

Prophet Kpegah expressed his concern about the declining levels of respect among today’s youth. He denounced the widespread practice of hurling insults at figures of authority and the elderly, labeling it as a destructive behavior that invites curses into the lives of those who engage in such actions.

The launch of the church’s 20th-anniversary cloth was a significant part of the event, where Prophet Kpegah reflected on the challenging journey the ministry has undertaken since its inception in 2003.

Despite facing numerous trials and tribulations, he credited the faithfulness of God for the ministry’s continued existence.

Prophet Kpegah recounted a particularly challenging period when the church’s building was demolished for reasons unknown.

“In 2008, the land on which the cathedral now stands was acquired, and a church building was erected. However, local authorities unexpectedly demolished it in 2009”.

Remarkably, the land was later reclaimed, leading to the establishment of the present mega-church.

The 20th-anniversary celebration serves as a testament to the grace of God that has enabled Breaking Yoke Ministry International to persevere for two decades despite the trials and challenges encountered.

As part of the anniversary activities, the church plans to bring the gospel to the homes of Ghanaians by conducting crusades throughout the capital, Accra.

A recent crusade held in Ashaiman drew tens of thousands of attendees, with hundreds making commitments to Christ and experiencing miraculous and instant healings.

At the Ashaiman crusade, the lame rose up to walk, the sick healed among many other miracles.

Prophet Kpegah announced the next crusade, scheduled for September 24th to 26th, in Tema community 25, with the main event to culminate the 20th anniversary set for November 2023.

The anniversary cloth, according to the prophet of God, holds a special significance as it is designed to bring healing, prosperity, and relief from shame and affliction to the congregation.

Many individuals have testified to the prophetic power of Prophet Kpegah, with his prophecies coming to fruition in their lives.

He urged his congregation to actively participate in the work of the kingdom to witness the glory of God in their lives.