BreakingThe8 Would Require All Hands; We Congratulate Dr. Bawumia—NPP Germany

NPP GERMANY

PRESS RELEASE

07—11—2023

CONGRATULATIONS DR BAWUMIA; AGENDA BREAKING THE 8 2024 BEGINS NOW WITH ALL SHOULDERS TO THE WHEEL—NPP GERMANY

NPP Germany is thrilled by the peaceful and incident-free manner in which the just ended 2023 NPP Presidential primaries was conducted over the weekend.

We say congratulations to our new leader His Excellency the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and all NPP Grassroot voters and the entire NPP Leadership.

The main opposition NDC were highly shamed and disappointed because they had no talking points of violence to feed on about the entire process leading to one of the most successful NPP Presidential Elections.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made history on Saturday, November 4th 2023, with 61.43% of valid votes to become the first NPP Vice President to win a major contest to emerge as the Party’s obvious choice to face John Mahama and the NDC in the Ghana 2024 General Elections next year.

It had long been predicted Bawumia was going to win but the elections indeed lived up to the already charged showdown atmosphere as anticipated against his closest rival Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Other contenders in the competition Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Hon. Francis Addai Nimoh, Hon. Osei Akoto have all accepted the outcome of the results pledging their willingness and readiness to campaign for Dr. Bawumia and for us NPP Germany, we believe that indeed by far represents the beauty of NPP Politics.

NPP Germany at this stage would like to humbly appeal to all members, leadership, MPs, and NPP sympathisers to fully start and commit to the Bawumia campaign as urgent since there’s no time to waste now that we have successfully chosen our next leader.

NPP Germany believes that this win by Dr. Bawumia is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and support Ghanaians have so far witnessed under the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia-led NPP government.

The party people have shown that they are the very most incredible people who believe in the vision of His Excellency Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the torchbearing of continuity under our next President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr. Bawumia has a vast experience serving our great Elephant party with unwavering commitment and making a huge positive impact across country.

NPP Germany thanks all grassroots delegates for the trust and confidence reposed in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Transparent elections have remained the cornerstone of the NPP and we are determined to ensure no compromise or glitches of our national unity and cohesion.

We will continue to urge the good people of Ghana to vote for Dr. Bawumia and NPP to break the 8 in order to retain the NPP so that the next NPP administration in the helm of governance will continue to give off its best.

We Say KUDOS to Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government!!!

Let The Truth Confound The Wise……

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

Signed:

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch

Communications Director