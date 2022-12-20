Breast cancer awareness by Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital exceeds target

The Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital has exceeded its target after screening, examining, counselling and treating more than 500 women in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region during its breast cancer awareness campaign programme in October this year.

The Hospital recorded a total of 972 women who went to the eight centres mounted by the campaign team in designated areas in the Municipality to be screened for breast cancer and related diseases.

Mrs Florence Effah, a public health nurse and campaign coordinator said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency about the outcome of the campaign said the team was highly impressed with the high numbers that turned up at the screening centres.

She said, 334 cases out of that number were referred to the Hospital for further examination and treatment, adding that 78 women who were found to be suffering from high blood pressure were, thus, counselled to adhere to treatment directives to stay healthy.

Mrs Effah stated they had limited resources for operations during the campaign and appealed for more support from individuals and organisations, as well as increased collaboration to undertake more campaign activities for an extensive coverage of the Municipality.

“Some cases were complex to manage with our limited resources but professionally, we handled them the way it should,” she added.

Mrs Effah commended the George Gyawu Family for the sponsorship package in collaboration with the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital to make the campaign successfully.