Breast cancer awareness walk held at Dambai

Hundreds of people from all walks of life Saturday participated in a breast cancer awareness campaign at Dambai, the capital of the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

An estimated 18,000 people, the organisers said, took part and they included traditional rulers, students from the Dambai College of Education, Oti Senior High Technical, Yabram Community Day Senior High, Asukawkaw Senior and Junior high schools, the Beauticians and Hairdressers Association, Civil Servants, and youth clubs.

They marched through some principal streets to the District Assembly premises where they were addressed by dignitaries.

The event, sponsored by “Smiling Heart Foundation” was funded by Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, a former Member of Parliament for Krachi East, aimed at creating awareness on the importance of self-examination and screening to prevent breast cancer.

Participants were treated to some highlife music by the Banka Brass Band and Dambai Junction Youth “JAMA” group.

In an emotional display, pink balloons were released into the sky in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to breast cancer and those still fighting the disease.

Some survivors took turns to educate the public that breast cancer could be managed when detected early.

Madam Ema Amoah, a Midwife, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the awareness was the first step.

“Making people aware of the situation in terms of cancer and letting them know that early detection saves lives solves half of the problem,” she said.