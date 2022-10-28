Breast cancer patients need to be on LEAP – Dr Wiafe Addai

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, Chief Executive Officer of Peace and Love Hospitals, has called for the enrolment of breast cancer patients on the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty Programme (LEAP).

She said many poor and vulnerable women were dying of breast cancer and said it was time such patients were placed on LEAP to enhance their survival.

Dr Wiafe was addressing staff of Delta Airlines and Women in Aviation during a talk and free breast screening to mark breast cancer awareness month.

Dr Wiafe, also the Chief Executive of Breast Care International (BCI), said aside the high cost of breast cancer treatment, all treatment centres were in the cities and reiterated the need to place poor patients, especially those at the countryside on LEAP.

She said it was unacceptable for 2,000 women to die out of the 4,600 diagnosed, stressing that they should be supported because breast cancer was treatable.

Dr Wiafe advised that the awareness creation went beyond October and made an all year activity.

Madam Sarah D. Annan, Operational Service Manager, Delta Airlines, commended BCI for partnering her outfit to screen 65,000 people over the years with many suspected cases found.

She said Delta Airlines had supported breast cancer awareness since 2005 with USD24 million and funded 85 different research projects.

Madam Cynthia Kukah, Treasurer, Women in Aviation, advised everyone to take advantage of the period and get screened for breast cancer.