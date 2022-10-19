Breast cancer survivor calls for regular awareness on disease

Madam Naana Akyaa Asante, the Board Chairman of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana, has advocated an all-year-round public education on breast cancer to inform the public to take the necessary precautions.

She said constant reminders enhanced the ability for examination for early detection and treatment as breast cancer could attack anyone irrespective of gender and lifestyle.

Madam Asante was speaking at the launch of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Tamale, organised by the Oncology Unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

It forms part of the Hospital’s efforts to raise awareness on breast cancer as well as encourage screening and self-breast examination.

In attendance were the Management and staff of the Hospital, Vo-Naa Sulley Saaka, Chief of the Voggo Traditional Area, and breast cancer survivors, who shared their stories to encourage others to undergo screening.

Madam Asante, a breast cancer survivor, encouraged women to be conscious of changes in their breasts and seek medical attention immediately after they noticed any change.

She advised against the use of herbal concoctions for breast related ailments, adding that herbs might ease the pain but the cancer still remained and would spread to other parts of the body, leading to death.

“Breast cancer is not a death sentence. Thousands of women have lived beautifully after treatment.”

Madam Asante noted that awareness campaigns, early detection and encouragement from support groups accounted for her ability to survive the disease.

She called on members of the public and health care givers to give the needed support to breast cancer patients to enhance their survival.