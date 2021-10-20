“Breast Love 2021” at Beautiful Beneath on October 23

Beautiful Beneath in collaboration with Aegis Health Care are organizing “Breast Love 2021” campaign at their East Legon Shop on Saturday 23rd October 20, 2021 from 8an to 5pm.

The event will comprise free breast screening, and breast bra measurement, plus 50% discount on selected items purchased.

“This is a unique opportunity which everyone must take advantage of, because the breast is a special part of the body, that is why we devote October every year for the awareness campaign. Don’t miss out, early detection can save your life” said Madam Juliet Gyamfi of Beautiful Beneath.